Tecumseh posts home sweep of Harrah

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH - The Harrah Lady Panthers roared into Tecumseh looking for a pair wins.

The 4-3 Lady Savages were just too much for the 1-4 Lady Panthers, winning the game 70-53.

As both teams struggled to get going and sink a shot, Tecumseh landed its first 2-pointer on the night as sophomore Regan Berry layed up a beautiful shot off the backboard.

Junior Kenzli Warden led the Lady Savages in the first quarter with six points and a steal, followed by senior Schantel Evans, who had four points.

Tecumseh trailed in the first quarter 20-18.

In the second quarter, the Lady Savages started to come alive.

Sophomore Jayden Wilson led the Lady Savages in the second with a pair of threes, followed by Warden who put up another pair of 2-pointers, giving the Lady Savages a 37-33 advantage, going into the halftime.

At the start of the third quarter, the Lady Savages went on a 10-0 run and it wasn’t until about three minutes to go in the quarter when the Lady Panthers scored.

Warden again led with seven points in the quarter, followed by Evans who put up six of her own.

The Lady Savages went into the fourth quarter leading 55-39.

Tecumseh continued to keep pressure on the Lady Panthers in the fourth. The leading scorer for the Lady Savages in the fourth was sophomore Serenity Jacoway who put up six, followed closely by Berry who had five of her own.

“The game was the best post game in four years. We definitely took advantage of our size in the paint,” said Tecumseh head coach Eldon Gentry II.

The Lady Savages will be back in action on Tuesday Jan. 4 at North Rock Creek at 6:30 p.m.

Tecumseh 58, Harrah 50 (Boys)

Jase Edwards topped the Savage scoring with 14 points and teammate Brady Overstreet had 13. Daveon Mays, Jaxon Meyers and Jay Mitchell chipped in nine points apiece.

The boys' game went much like the girls' second half.

After Harrah scored the first three of the night, the Savages went on a 10-0 run.

With senior Dylan Graham and Edwards, a sophomore, each scoring threes, the first quarter ended up 10-7 in favor of the Savages.

The second quarter was much of the same with Savages going on a 13-3 run. Mays scored six in the period, followed closely by Edwards adding another five, as the Savages went on to a 28-15 halftime lead.

The third quarter was back-and-forth for the better part of it. Meyers, a senior, led the Savages with six points.

Going into the fourth and final quarter, the Savages were up 42-36. The fourth quarter was all the junior Overstreet as he put up eight of the Savages' 16.

The Savages will take the court again Tuesday Jan. 4 at North Rock Creek with tip off set for 8 p.m.