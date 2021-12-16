Huge first half lifts Seminole girls over Chandler

SEMINOLE – Sparked by a 21-6 run through the first quarter and a 24-12 effort in the second, the Seminole Lady Chieftains rolled to a 65-42 triumph over the Chandler Lady Lions Tuesday night.

Holli Ladd fired in a game-high 23 points as she scored 20 of those in the first half (12 in the first quarter and eight in the second).

Teammates Annira Sewell and Kennedy Coker tossed in 12 points each as the pair did most of their damage in the first half as well. Coker, behind two 3-pointers, had 10 of her points by halftime while Sewell tallied nine before the break. Sewell also drained one trey.

Adrianna O'Daniel also contributed eight points for Seminole as she ended up with a pair of 3-pointers.

Leah Brannon led Chandler with 10 points, eight of which came in the first half.

Three other Lady Lions – Carson Jackson, Jaelynn Robertson and Tatum German – tallied eight points each. Jackson knocked down a pair of treys and Robertson hit one.

Seminole (6-1) hosts Byng Friday night while Chandler (3-3) is at home with Class 3A top-ranked Jones.