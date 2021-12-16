Prague's Lester, Bethel's Stevenson Athletes of the Week

Prague basketball standout Nate Lester was named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Male Athlete of the Week while Bethel basketball star Parker Stevenson achieved the Female Athlete of the Week honor for the second straight week for Dec. 6-11.

Lester, a 6-foot, 2-inch senior, averaged 24 points as the Red Devils swept to a perfect 4-0 week.

He poured in 29 points in Prague's 86-26 rout of Stroud on Dec. 7. Lester followed that up with a 42-point performance in the Red Devils' 82-59 thumping of Bridge Creek last Thursday in the team's opening game of the Bethel First United Bank Classic. He then tossed in 19 points in Prague's 57-52 triumph over Perkins-Tryon in the semifinals. He then added six more points in the Red Devils' championship game win over Clinton.

For the week, Lester shot 61% from the floor, including 63% from 3-point range.

Stevenson averaged 21.8 points in four games last week in guiding the Lady Wildcats to the championship of the First United Bank Classic.

She averaged 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 4.3 assists for the four games.

On Dec. 7, Stevenson tallied seven points in Bethel's 40-29 home win over Sulphur. She followed that up with a 26-point effort against Bridge Creek, a 78-32 rout, in the first round of the Bethel First United Classic last Thursday. She then fired in 40 points in the Lady Wildcats' 73-40 hammering of Byng in the semifinals. She added 14 points in the title game against Clinton, a 64-20 victory.

For the week, Stevenson nailed 19-of-24 free throws.