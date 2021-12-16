Tecumseh wrestlers compete in Chickasha Dual Tournament

CHICKASHA – The Tecumseh High School wrestling squad won two of five duals at the Chickasha Dual Tournament last weekend.

The Savages scored dual victories over Hennessey (54-24) and Lexington (48-33) while dropping decisions to Newcastle (47-24), Chickasha (48-33) and Cache (57-24).

Two of Tecumseh's top performers were Jace Frazier at 160 pounds and Wyatt England at 285. Each won all five of their matches and each won four via falls.

Jace Frazier pinned Newcastle's Shane Lovejoy in 17 seconds, Chickasha's Brayden Dougherty in 3:00, Cache's Dakota Routt in 1:27 and Lexington's Eli Lobough in 4:18. His other win came via forfeit against Hennessey.

England pinned Taj Smith in 23 seconds, Hennessey's Darin Thompson in :25, Chickasha's Cecil Robinson in 2:25 and Cache's Joe Brown in :38. England's other win came by a forfiet over Lexington.

The Savages' JD Sigman, at 152 pounds, won two falls over the weekend, pinning Chickasha's Tyren Alexander in 1:09 and pinning Cache's Aiden Ferrera in 1:44. Sigman also received a pair of forfeit victories.

In the dual win over Hennessey, Tecumseh received six points each from Conner Barksdale at 182 and Jacob Frazier at 195. Barksdale pinned Zack Tillman in 1:34 and Jacob Frazier pinned Cameron Griffin in 2:24.

Against Chickasha, Tecumseh's Justice Romena pinned Aiden Benitee in 1:45 at 220 pounds and Cole Loudermilk earned a tight-fit 12-11 decision over Kobi Bennett at 106.

Loudermilk also picked up a fall over Savon Hall in 47 seconds during the dual against Cache.

In the dual triumph over Lexington, the Savages' Taylor Marrs pinned Matthew Bagley in 3:48 at 126 pounds.