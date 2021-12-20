Bethel squads crush Little Axe

BETHEL ACRES – The Bethel Lady Wildcats knocked down 12 3-point shots and received big scoring efforts from Parker Stevenson and Josie Megehee in rolling to a 77-11 rout of Little Axe Friday night.

Stevenson poured in a game-high 32 points while drilling four treys and Megehee canned five 3-point baskets in finishing with 23 points for Bethel, which improved to 7-0 on the season.

Stevenson tallied 10 points in the opening quarter, had five in the second period and fired in 14 in the third and scored the other three points in the fourth. Megehee scored nine in the first, three in the second, five in the third and six in the fourth.

Joining Stevenson and Megehee in double figures for the Lady Wildcats was Baylee Tapley with 10, including a pair of treys. Hannah Davidson followed with five points, including one 3-point make.

The Lady Wildcats blazed out to a 23-0 cushion through one quarter and outscored the Lady Indians by a 26-7 count in the second while building a 49-7 halftime advantage. Bethel then went on a 19-2 run through the third to make it 68-9, heading into the fourth.

Bethel 82, Little Axe 22 (Boys)

John Gordon fired in 22 points while Bray Bussell and Bronc Robbins chipped in 10 apiece as the Wildcats coasted to the easy victory.

Bethel led 21-11 after one quarter and then went on a 24-3 flurry in the second in establishing a 45-14 halftime lead. It was 64-20 through three periods.

Jace Stewart added seven points to the Wildcat attack while Campbell Freed, Si Foreman and RJ Morris tacked on six each.