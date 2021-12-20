Byng upends Seminole boys, 53-38

SEMINOLE – The Byng Pirates outscored Seminole in three of the four quarters and rolled to a 53-38 decision over the Chieftains Friday night.

Vcake Wassana was the only double-digit scorer for Seminole with 10 points. Joe Fixico followed with eight points, Lantz Fixico added six and Isiah Cochren finished with five.

Byng led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 33-27 through three quarters. The Pirates then closed the game with a 20-11 fourth quarter.

The Chieftains, 4-4, will take a two-plus week break for the holidays before visiting Prague on Jan. 4.