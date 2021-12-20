Family of Faith, Liberty Academy divide two games

In battles of Shawnee private schools, Faith of Faith and Liberty Academy divided a basketball doubleheader Friday night.

Liberty Academy routed Family of Faith in the girls' game 61-14 while the Family of Faith boys hammered the host Eagles 61-19.

Family of Faith 61, Liberty Academy 19 (Boys)

The Warriors forced the Eagles into 30 turnovers while gathering nine steals in the process.

Kanta Endo fired in 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting to spark Family of Faith. Endo also knocked down a pair 3-point shots. Teammate Isaac Stasyeszen, off the bench, added 11 points off 5-of-6 shooting with one 3-point jumper.

Michael Woodard and Jeremiah Steele tallied nine points each for the winners. Woodard drilled three treys on 3-of-6 shooting and Steele was 4-of-6 with a free throw.

Vincent Nguyen was the top scorer for Liberty with six points.

The Warriors led 15-4 after one quarter, 39-6 at halftime and 46-13 through three periods.

Family Faith committed only 11 turnovers and created nine steals. Kazuma Taira had four of those steals.

Liberty Academy 61, Family of Faith 14 (Girls)

Brityn Leader poured in 30 points, recorded seven steals, handed out five assists and snatched five rebounds for the victorious Lady Eagles.

Leader was 11-of-22 from the floor and drained both of her free shots.

Teammate Kaley Jo Fletcher registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards to go with six assists and three steals.

Paris Rimer contributed eight points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Eagles as she also recorded a whopping eight steals, dished out four assists and blocked three shots.

Sarah Armstrong (six points), Mary Lytle (four) and Synee Spears (two) rounded out the Liberty scoring.

Lani Matthews led the Lady Warriors with six points and Ashlyn Matthews finished with four.

The Lady Warriors committed 36 turnovers to the Lady Eagles' 18. Liberty totaled 22 steals on the night.