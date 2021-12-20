Forsythe's 29 points fuel Dale past Christian Heritage

DEL CITY – Dayton Forsythe fired in 29 points and three of his Dale teammates also reached double figures as the Class 2A top-ranked Pirates outlasted Christian Heritage Academy, 68-66, Friday night.

Forsythe, who hit one 3-point shot in the contest, scored 21 in the second half. He finished the game connecting on 12-of-13 free throws, including 6-of-6 in the first half and 6-of-7 in the second.

Joining Forysthe in double figures were Jett Higdon with 16 points and Levi Kelly and Deken Jones with 10 each. Kelly nailed two treys and Higdon was 6-of-8 from the foul line. Jones was 4-of-6 from the charity stripe as the Pirates were 22-of-28 for the game.

Dale (9-1) returns to action Jan. 6 against Talihina at 5:30 p.m. in the Kingston Tournament.