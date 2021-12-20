Holdenville girls slam Meeker, 63-27

HOLDENVILLE – Myah Olden's 17 points ignited the Holdenville Lady Wolverines to a 63-27 rout of the Meeker Lady Bulldogs Friday night.

Holdenville raced out to a 21-7 lead through one quarter and went on to a 35-17 halftime advantage. The Lady Wolverines, leading 43-21 through three periods, went on a 20-6 spurt in the fourth.

Aviary Helms and Breanna Pearcy led Meeker with eight points each and Tatum Pino was next with five.

The next action for the Lady Bulldogs will be Jan. 4 at Chandler.