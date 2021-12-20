McLoud boys shred Stroud, 74-32

McLOUD – Luke Norwood tossed in 18 points and Tryce Lewis had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds Friday night as the McLoud Redskins shredded the Stroud Tigers 74-32.

Norwood drained one 3-point shot while Lewis also blocked three shots to go with his double-double.

Twin brothers Jacob Jordan and Luke Jordan supplied 11 points each for McLoud as Jacob canned three treys and Luke had one.

The Redskins enjoyed a 19-9 advantage through one quarter and went on to a 34-16 halftime lead after a 15-7 second period. A 25-16 third quarter hiked the McLoud cushion to 59-32 after thre quarters.

McLoud (4-4) is now idle until Jan. 6 against Tulsa Metro Christian at 11:30 a.m. In the Henryetta Tournament.