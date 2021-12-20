North Rock Creek boys blast Harrah

HARRAH – Noah McMullan tossed in 16 points and Diego Garcia finished with 13 Friday night as the North Rock Creek Cougars cruised to a 66-35 rout of the Harrah Panthers.

Leading a slim 13-11 margin after one quarter, North Rock Creek took control of the game with a 20-8 second quarter in building a 33-19 halftime lead. The Cougars then outscored Harrah by a 16-5 count in the third to make it 49-24, going into the fourth.

Jace McRay finished with nine points for the winners while teammates Carter Harvey, Jordan Coody and Kaden Woodard ended up with six points apiece. Harvey knocked down a pair of 3-pointers while McRay had one.

NRC (6-1) will take a break for the holidays and return to action on Jan. 4 at home against Tecumseh.