Oklahoma Baptist drops East Central; Bison women fall to Tigers

Coming off a dismal first conference loss a week ago, the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison were determined to not have a repeat.

Forcing East Central University into 19 turnovers and getting double-digit scoring and efficient play from Burke Putnam and Nigel Wilcox, OBU knocked off the Tigers 82-71 Saturday night in Great American Conference play at the Noble Complex.

Putnam, a 6-foot, 3-inch senior guard, poured in 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting while hustling for seven rebounds, handing out five assists and recording three steals. In 30-plus minutes of play, he had only one turnover.

Meanwhile, the 6-6 junior Wilcox finished with 13 points, was 6-of-8 from the field, collected four boards, had one steal and a blocked shot.

After netting just two points before halftime, Wilcox took it upon himself to help negate any comeback bid from ECU. The Tigers were known for their comeback abilities in each of their first three GAC games. They won one of those and rallied to lose by two and three (in overtime) in the other two contests in overcoming huge deficits.

This time, OBU took a 42-26 lead into halftime, saw the Tigers trim the deficit to 10 at one point, but ECU was unable to get closer.

“It felt like an out-of-body experience. I wanted to go out with a bang (before the Christmas break),” said Wilcox. “I felt like I needed to do my part and finish and the team did their part. For us, it was to go into the Christmas break at 3-1 (in the conference).”

The difference Saturday as opposed to Dec. 11 (an 82-64 home loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State) according to Wilcox, was defense.

“We guarded the shot better. We were better defensively,” Wilcox said. “I felt like we outplayed them from (positions) 1 to 5.”

The Bison, 6-4 overall on the season, saw the Tigers pull within 64-54 with just over six minutes remaining, but Putnam nailed two free shots off a flagrant foul. Less than 20 seconds later, Wilcox scored off a Jaquan Simms feed to make it 68-54 with 5:09 remaining.

It was 70-58 with 4:17 to go when OBU put the game on ice with a 6-0 spurt. Wilcox had back-to-back scores, the first of which was off a reverse layup, and D'Michael Bellfield posted up for a short turnaround to make it 76-58.

The Bison lead swelled back to 20 (80-60) after back-to-back scores from Legend Barrett, the latter of which came with 1:14 to go. Barrett later scored and finished with six in the game.

Brantly Thompson and Simms each supplied nine points to the OBU attack. Brantly Thompson was 3-of-7 from long range and one of Simms' shots went for a three. Simms also dished out four assists and recorded two steals.

Joining Barrett with six points were teammates D.J. Freeman, Jordan Thompson and Justin Tene. Freeman and Jordan Thompson also had two assists apiece and Jordan Thompson also registered a pair of steals.

The Bison had 14 steals while forcing the 20 ECU miscues.

“Defensive intensity...Coach (Jason) Eaker being on us all week was the difference,” said Putnam. “He was telling us to play to what we do instead of what they do. We amped up our defense, denied everything and not let them move the ball around.”

OBU shot 43.9% for the game while the Tigers hit at a 42.9% pace. ECU had only nine turnovers on the night.

Guard Brennen Burns paced the Tigers with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor and 6-of-6 free shots. He also totaled nine rebounds, had four steals and handed out three assists.

Josh Apple added 16 points and nine rebounds for ECU and Shemar Smith tacked on 11 points.

East Central 61, Oklahoma Baptist 56 (Women)

The Bison had no answer for talented ECU senior guard Madison Rehl.

Rehl fired in 22 points off 8-of-12 shooting, including one 3-pointer, to go with four rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists to spark the Tigers.

ECU also received 19 points, five boards, two steals and an assist from Mackenzie Crusoe, who was 7-of-14 from the field and nailed a pair of treys.

The Bison were unable to get into any good offensive flow as they were plagued by 25 turnovers and saw the Tigers compiled 14 steals.

Kate Ogle joined Rehl with four steals to lead the way.

The shooting percentage was nearly even for both teams. OBU shot 36.5% while ECU was at 36.1.

The Bison even held a 44-33 rebounding advantage with Kalifa Ford leading the way with 10. She also recorded a team-high 15 points.

Andreja Peciuraite and Jill Leslie popped in 10 points each in a losing cause. Leslie knocked down two of OBU's five 3-point buckets on the night. However, the Bison were only 5-of-21 (23.8%) from long range.

The Tigers fared better at the line. ECU was 11-of-15 (73.3%) while OBU was 13-of-21 (61.9%).