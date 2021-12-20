Shawnee boys beat Ponca City; Lady Wolves fall

PONCA CITY – Senior Tanner Morris collected 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two steals Friday night as the Shawnee Wolves rolled to a 48-41 victory over the host Ponca City Wildcats.

Morris got off to a rough start, converting just one of his six first shots, but caught fire, connecting on seven of his next 10 attempts as he finished 8-of-16 with a pair of 3-point makes. He also knocked down all three of his free-throw tries.

Only four players got into the scoring column for Shawnee, but it was enough to claim the win.

Kayden Shaw, another senior, recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards. Junior T.J. Bishop, who drained one 3-point shot, added nine points, seven rebounds and a steal while converting all four of his free-shot attempts. Senior Jaylon Orange tacked on eight points, four boards, three steals and one assist.

The Wolves, 2-2 on the season, overcame 11 turnovers.

Shawnee's boys play in the Mustang Tournament, beginning on Dec. 27.

Ponca City 36, Shawnee 28 (Girls)

Tied at 22 through three quarters, the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Wolves 14-6 in the fourth quarter to take the eight-point win.

Tylyn Thurman topped the Shawnee scoring with eight points, including two treys. Amaya Martinez hit 5-of-7 free throw tries and finished with seven points.

Ansley Orrell and Tristyn Napier tacked on six points each. Orrell's scoring came through two 3-point conversions. Anneca Anderson added a free throw to wrap up the Lady Wolves' scoring.

Shawnee was 8-of-15 from the free-throw line and Ponca City was 6-of-8. The Lady Wildcats also connected on six 3-point buckets.

The Lady Wolves, 1-6, will face Ardmore at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the Choctaw Tournament.