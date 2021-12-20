Tecumseh wrestlers takes seventh in tourney

CLEVELAND – Jace Frazier took second place and Jacob Frazier finished fourth to highlight Tecumseh's effort in the Joe Cole Classic Wrestling Tournament, hosted by Cleveland High School, this past weekend.

Tecumseh took seventh place in the team standings.

Jace Frazier, a junior competing at 160 pounds, drew a first-round bye before pinning McLoud's JJ Martin in 3:21 in the quarterfinals. Jace then pinned Hilldale's Ryker Milton in 1:21 in the semifinals. Jace then dropped a tough 7-6 decision to Perkins-Tryon's Rich Hart in the championship match.

At 182 pounds, Jacob Frazier lost his opening match to Perkins-Tryon's Josh McFee, 14-2. However, Jacob bounced back with three straight victories, all by falls, to reach the third-place match. After a first-round bye in consolations, Jacob pinned Barnsdall's Jai Jackson in 1:33. Jacob followed that up with a fall over Skiatook's Isaiah Varner in 1:24. In the third-place match, Chandler's Stran Messer topped Jacob by a 6-2 decision.

One other notable performance from the Savages came from junior Wyatt England at 285 pounds.

England opened with a pin of Perkins-Tryon's Ethan Dawson in only 32 seconds. He then made quicker work of Kiefer's JJ Van Huis by pinning him in just 10 seconds. Then in the quarterfinals, England won by a fall over Hilldale's Micah Gonzalez in 35 seconds. However in the semifinals, England was pinned by Coweta's Caleb Phillips in 1:26. England then lost in the consolation semifinals to Blackwell's JD McCleary by a 13-2 major decision.

Chandler wrestlers

knock off Tecumseh

CHANDLER – On the strength of four pins and a technical fall, the Chandler Lions knocked off the Tecumseh Savages in a dual last Thursday, 47-27.

Kayden Maguire, at 120 pounds; Messer at 182; Rylan McClure at 195 and Ethan Manning at 220 had the falls for Chandler.

Maguire pinned Jake Buttram in 1:14. Messer pinned Maddox Anderson in 1:38. McClure pinned Jacob Frazier in 3:33 and Manning pinned Brody Moody in 2:34.

At 152, the Lions' Chance Massie won by a technical fall, 17-2, over JD Sigman.

Chandler also received forfeit victories by Bo Barton at 113, Preston Conley at 132 and Jackson Frank at 138.

For Tecumseh, Cole Loudermilk at 106 pounds, Conner Barksdale at 170 and Wyatt England at 285, each won by falls.

Loudermilk pinned Tanner Vaughan in :27. Barksdale pinned Jeremy Galbraith in 1:41 and England pinned Tony Vandusen in :25.

At 160, the Savages' Jace Frazier earned an 11-6 decision over Chandler's Kobe Smith.

Taylor Marrs won by a forfeit for the Savages at 126 pounds.

There was a double forfeit at 145 pounds.