Top-ranked Jones takes down Chandler Lady Lions

CHANDLER – The Class 3A top-ranked Jones Lady Longhorns opened up a 17-9 lead through one quarter and claimed a 47-31 decision over the Chandler Lady Lions Friday night.

Only four players got into the scoring column for Chandler as Leah Brannon tossed in 15 points while going 7-of-10 from the foul line. Teammate Jaelynn Robertson followed with 10 points, including eight in the first half and two 3-point baskets.

Carson Jackson (four) and Mia Callegan (two) rounded out the Lady Lion scoring.

Chandler trailed 31-19 at halftime and 43-25 after three quarters.