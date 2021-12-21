Area football players earn District 2A-2 awards

Three Lincoln County schools — Chandler, Prague and Meeker — were well represented as the 2021 All-District 2A-2 Football Awards were recently announced.

Nine area players were picked as players of the year at their respective positions — five from Prague, three from Chandler and one from Meeker.

Chandler quarterback Kaden Jones was named 2A-2 Co-Offensive Player of the Year, Prague's Trip Davis was selected as 2A-2 Quarterback of the Year, Meeker's Keavin Grady was tabbed 2A-2 Running Back of the Year and Prague's Connor Cline was chosen 2A-2 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Additionally, Chandler's Jarin Greenfield was selected as 2A-2 Safety of the Year. Prague's Cooper Smith (2A-2 Tight End of the Year), Conner Davis (2A-2 Defensive Lineman of the Year) and Prague's Braden Davis and Chandler's Dalton Fowble (2A-2 Co-Outside Linebackers of the Year).

Jones High School's Carson May, a quarterback who has signed with the University of Iowa, was named 2A-2 District Player of the Year

Jones helped guide Chandler's Lions to an 8-4 record and into the second round of the playoffs where they lost to eventual state champion Marlow. He ran for 847 yards and 16 touchdowns while passing for 1,333 yards and 12 more scores. Jones also had two kickoff returns for touchdowns and intercepted two passes while playing on the defensive side of the ball.

Davis had over 1,400 yards rushing and 15 scores for Prague. He also ran for seven 2-point conversions. On defense, he intercepted six passes and returned two for touchdowns.

Grady ran for 1,111 yards on 148 carries for a 7.5 yards-per-carry average and scored 13 touchdowns for Meeker. He also caught 27 passes for 420 yards and three more scores.

Cline, of Prague, shared the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year with Jones High School's Reese Webb and Jack Corbin.

Greenfield collected 61 tackles on the season, including 40 solo efforts for Chandler. Eight of his tackles went for losses as he also intercepted three passes, broke up four other aerials and had a fumble recovery.

Prague's Conner Davis racked up 73 tackles to go with five quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Fowble registered 80 tackles (45 solo) with 15 stops for lost yards. He also had a quarterback sack, one interception, one caused fumble and a fumble recovery.

Three other area players — Prague's Jake Lee (wide receiver), Chandler's Kyle Snodgrass (inside linebacker) and Chandler's Jacob Ostrowski (offensive line) — were picked as all-district by positions.

Chandler's Brayden Redford and Meeker's David Nunez were honorable mention selections.