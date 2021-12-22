Oklahoma Baptist's Putnam GAC Player of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior Burke Putnam earned Great American Conference Player of the Week honors for the second time this season, the league announced on Tuesday.

Putnam led the Bison in an 82-71 triumph over East Central last week, scoring 25 points on 10-of-19 (52.6%) shooting from the floor. He added a team-best seven rebounds, five assists and tied his season-high of three steals against the Tigers.

The Tulsa native has been on a tear in his debut season with the Bison, averaging 21.4 points at a 45.7 percent shooting clip. His scoring average leads the GAC and ranks 23rd in Division II. Aside from scoring, Putnam heads OBU in assists (28), steals (14), and ranks second in rebounds (66). He has scored over 20 points seven times this season, including 25 points and 13 boards against Minnesota State-Moorhead (11/13), his first double-double as a Bison.