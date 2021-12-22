Seminole State President Reynolds makes donation to sports complex

Seminole State Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE - Seminole State College President Lana Reynolds recently fulfilled her pledge of $25,000 to the SSC Educational Foundation to assist with the construction of the Brian Crawford Memorial Sports Complex.

The Brian Crawford Memorial Sports Complex is under construction just west of SSC on Highway 9. The seven-field complex will serve as home to the Seminole State College Trojan baseball and soccer teams. The facility also includes an adaptive field for people with special needs.

“I am excited about what this project means to our college and community. This complex will provide sports fields for hosting tournaments for teams of all ages and abilities throughout the region and state. I believe it will make a great home for our SSC teams, it will be a great recruitment tool for future players and it will provide a tremendous economic boost to the area,” President Reynolds said.

For more information on the Brian Crawford Memorial Complex or to make a donation, visit sscok.edu/BCMSC or contact SSC Educational Foundation Advancement Coordinator Kimberli Owen at (405)-382-9506.