Shawnee's Morris, Liberty Academy's Leader honored

Shawnee High School senior basketball standout Tanner Morris was named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Male Athlete of the Week while Liberty Academy's Britlyn Leader received the female award for Dec. 13-18.

Morris averaged 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists as the Wolves went 2-0 in games between Dec. 13-18.

Morris tossed in 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out three assists and had a pair of steals in a 75-54 Shawnee home victory over Ada on Dec. 14. In a 48-41 triumph over Ponca City on Dec. 17, he poured in 21 points, pulled down eight boards and recorded two steals.

He connected for four 3-point baskets in the two games, two in each contest.

Leader fired in 30 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including six 3-point baskets, to go with seven steals, five assists and five rebounds in the Lady Eagles' 61-14 triumph over Family of Faith.