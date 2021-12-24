Tecumseh players earn District 4A-2 awards

Brian Johnson

TECUMSEH – Brennon Carter was selected as District 4A-2 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and teammate Dylan Graham was tabbed Athlete of the Year to highlight Tecumseh High School football awards for 2021.

The Savages also received two first team awards, two second team awards and three honorable mentions.

Graham, a senior, produced on both sides of the ball for Tecumseh. On offense, he carried the ball 73 times for 534 yards and four touchdowns. Graham also caught 12 passes for 336 yards and two more scores. Defensively, he totaled 42 tackles (10 solo), three tackles for loss, one interception, two passes broken up and a fumble recovery.

Also for the Savages, senior Jay Mitchell was selected as First Team Offensive Lineman while senior Tyler Girod was picked as First Team Defensive Lineman.

Girod played in just eight games and registered 33 tackles (nine solo) with eight stops for losses and three quarterback sacks.

Earning Second Team awards for the Savages were seniors Chad Wynne at running back and Mason Whitman on the defensive line.

Wynne, in nine games, had 87 carries for 497 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 64 yards. On defense, Wynne had 56 tackles (20 solo) and a tackle for loss.

Whitman, a senior as well, played in only eight games and compiled 35 tackles (two solo) with one tackle for loss, one sack and a broken up pass.

Jack Rogers was an honorable mention for Tecumseh as an offensive lineman. Senior quarterback Monte Valois was selected as an honorable mention as was senior Jaxon Meyers as a defensive back.

Valois threw for 1,003 yards and four touchdowns while completing 72-of-160 passes. He also carried the ball 79 times for 239 yards and a pair of scores. Valois also had one assisted tackle on defense.

Meyers totaled 58 tackles (19 solo) with three stops for losses, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one caused fumble. Offensively, he made 27 catches for 288 yards and one touchdown.