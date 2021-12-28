Putnam City North nudges Shawnee in overtime

Brian Johnson

MUSTANG – The Shawnee Wolves fell victim to a 70-foot shot with 0.8 seconds to go by Putnam City North to send the game to overtime as they dropped a 70-65 decision to the Panthers Monday in the first round of the Mustang Tournament.

Putnam City North withstood a Shawnee scoring punch from Jaylon Orange and Tanner Morris to come away with the victory. The senior pair accounted for 56 of the Wolves' 65 points.

Orange finished with 32 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the floor. He knocked down 5-of-15 3-point tries and was 9-of-13 from the foul line.

Morris ended up 8-of-16 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and 5-of-7 from the charity stripe on his way to 24 points.

Orange also dished out three assists and recorded two steals while Morris snatched eight rebounds, handed out two assists and had one steal.

The rest of the Wolves' scoring came from Kayden Shaw with six and Jaylen Wicks with three. Shaw was 3-of-3 from the floor to finish with six points as he also pulled down six rebounds. Wicks sank 3-of-4 free throws for Shawnee's other three points.

Zander Baker paced the Panthers with 19 points and Mandrell Dean added 17. Nine players got into the scoring column for the winners.

The Wolves shot 46.5% (20-of-43) from the field, 36.4% (8-of-22) from 3-point land and 65.4% from the free-throw stripe. Putnam City North hit at a 44.4% pace (28-of-63) from the floor overall, 30% (6-of-20) from outside the arc and 66.7% (8-of-12) from the foul line.

Shawnee owned a 36-30 rebounding advantage as the Wolves totaled 11 offensive boards while the Panthers had 13 off the offensive glass.