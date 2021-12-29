Shawnee girls overcome huge first-quarter deficit

CHOCTAW – The Shawnee Lady Wolves overcame a 21-5 deficit after one quarter and coasted to a 51-44 victory over the Ardmore Lady Tigers Tuesday in the first round of the Choctaw Tournament.

Shawnee, 2-6 on the season, doubled up Ardmore over the final three quarters by a 46-23 count.

Ansley Orrell drained six 3-point shots – three each in the second and fourth quarters – in finishing with a game-high 18 points. Teammate Amaya Martinez supplied 10 points – five each in the first and third periods.

Trinity Shirley followed with six points for the winners. Tristyn Napier and Jocelyn Williams tallied five apiece as Williams had the Lady Wolves' only other 3-point connection. Anneca Anderson chipped in three points while Tylyn Thurman and Allyson McAlister tacked on two apiece to round out the Shawnee scoring.

After the 21-5 opening quarter in which Martinez scored all five of the Lady Wolves' points, Shawnee went on a 17-4 run through the second period in pulling within 25-22 at halftime. Orrell hit three of her treys, Shirley tallied four points and Williams and McAlister had two apiece to pull the Lady Wolves within three at the break.

An 11-6 third quarter, featured the five points from Martinez, the 3-pointer from Williams, a Thurman basket and a Napier free throw to push the Shawnee advantage to 33-31, heading into the fourth.

The Lady Wolves then outscored the Lady Tigers 18-13 in the fourth as Orrell had half of the Shawnee points off her other three treys. Napier contributed four points in the fourth, Anderson collected three and Shirley had two.

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to play host Choctaw Wednesday in the semifinals.