Class 6A No. 2 Choctaw girls blitz Shawnee

CHOCTAW – The Shawnee Lady Wolves found little offense Wednesday as they dropped a 71-17 decision to Class 6A second-ranked Choctaw Lady Yellowjackets in the semifinals of the Choctaw Tournament.

Thirteen players got into the scoring column for 8-0 Choctaw which led 18-3 after one quarter, 32-7 at halftime and 46-7 through three quarters.

Trinity Shirley's four points topped Shawnee with four points while Ansley Orrell, Serenity Casteel and Aubree Davis each converted one 3-point shot. Amaya Martinez and Alexis McCool rounded out the Lady Wolves' scoring with two each.

Choctaw drained six 3-point baskets.

Shawnee, 2-7, played in the third-place game Thursday against Guthrie.