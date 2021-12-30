Shawnee boys bounce back for seventh-place finish

MUSTANG – After two heartbreaking losses to highly-ranked teams, the Shawnee Wolves rebounded for a big 64-60 triumph over Mount St. Mary Wednesday in the boys' seventh-place game of the Mustang Tournament.

The senior tandem of Tanner Morris and Jaylon Orange combined for 37 points with Morris finishing with 19 and Orange getting 18 as Class 5A 16th-ranked Shawnee, which trailed after each of the first three quarters, outscored the 4A third-ranked Rockets 18-13 in the fourth.

Morris had a 6-of-11 shooting effort from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. He also recorded three rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals. Orange knocked down one trey, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and recorded two steals.

Kayden Shaw followed with nine points, three boards, three steals, two assists and one block. T.J. Bishop chipped in eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jalen Wicks and Daytain Patton tallied five points each to round out the Wolves' scoring. Patton also nailed a 3-point shot.

Mount St. Mary shot 51% from the floor, including 30% (3-of-10) from 3-point range, and drained 17-of-24 free shots. Shawnee shot 44% from the field overall and was 27% (5-of-18) from outside the arc while converting 19-of-29 attempts from the foul line.

The Rockets owned a 29-24 rebounding advantage but had six more turnovers than the Wolves (21-15).

Mount St. Mary led 18-14 through one quarter, 33-30 at halftime and 47-46 after three periods.

CJ Johnson paced the Rockets with 21 points as he was 11-of-14 from the charity stripe. Braeden Lloyd added 15 points while Jaxson Daniels and Robert Kalsu ended up with 10 apiece.

Midwest City 57, Shawnee 49 (Tuesday)

Four Bombers reached double figures, led by Keivon Hudson's 17, as Class 5A fourth-ranked Midwest City held on for the win.

Ronnie Thomas supplied 14 points while Jacobi Sebock and Artez Young tallied 10 each for the Bombers, who shot 59% from the field, despite making no 3-point baskets.

The Wolves struggled at 42.5% from the floor and had four more turnovers than Midwest City (26-22).

The Morris-Orange tandem led Shawnee again in that contest with 17 and 15, respectively. The pair combined to knock down all seven of the Wolves' 3-point conversions. Morris drained four treys and Orange sank three.

Morris pulled down four rebounds, registered three assists and had one steal. Orange had four boards, three steals and one assist.

Only three other Shawnee players got into the scoring column. Kayden Shaw finished with nine points to go with his three rebounds, two assists, one block and one assist. Bishop ended up with six points, three steals and a pair of assists.

Daytain Patton finished with just two points to round out the Wolves' scoring, but handed out six assists and had two steals.

Note: Tuesday's loss came after Shawnee dropped a 70-65 overtime decision to Class 6A ninth-ranked Putnam City North on Monday. In that game, the Panthers nailed a 70-foot shot to end the fourth quarter and send the game to overtime. The shot was featured as the No. 2 play of the day by ESPN.