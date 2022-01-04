Oklahoma Baptist's Burke Putnam honored as Co-Player of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – After an electrifying performance versus Henderson State last Thursday, the GAC announced Burke Putnam as the Co-Player of the Week on Monday for a second consecutive week.

This is the third time Putnam has garnered the honor this season, making him the first Bison to win the award three times in a season. Furthermore, he is the only player to earn the accolade three times since Oklahoma Baptist joined the conference.

Putnam headed a resilient OBU squad with 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting (64.2%) in the 83-78 victory over the Reddies. The guard netted 9-of-11 from the free-throw line, tying his season-high, and brought down seven rebounds. He added five assists and three steals to complete his performance.

The Tulsa native leads the conference and ranks 18th in Division II in scoring, averaging 22.0 points per game. Putnam ranks No. 1 in the GAC in made free-throws (54) and leads OBU in steals (17) and assists (33).