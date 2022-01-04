Shawnee High's Jaylon Orange, Ansley Orrell honored as Athletes of the Week

Shawnee High School senior basketball standouts Jaylon Orange and Ansley Orrell were named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for their performances for Dec. 27-Jan. 1.

Orange averaged 21.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals as the Wolves went 1-2 and took seventh place in the Mustang Tournament.

He poured in 32 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals as Shawnee suffered a heartbreaking 70-65 overtime loss to Putnam City North in the first round. He followed that up with 15 points, four boards, one assist and three steals in Shawnee's 57-49 loss to Midwest City. In the tournament finale, he tossed in 18 points while collecting seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in a 64-60 win over Mount St. Mary in the seventh-place contest.

Orrell nailed nine 3-pointers for the week as the Lady Wolves took third place in the Choctaw Tournament.

She drained six treys in finishing with 18 points in Shawnee's 51-44 first-round victory over Ardmore, hit one in a loss to host Choctaw in the semifinals and canned two more 3-pointers in tallying 10 total points in the the Lady Wolves' 37-35 triumph over Guthrie in the third-place game.