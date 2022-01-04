Shawnee's Tramble GAC Player of the Week

Southwestern Oklahoma State Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Makyra Tramble has been named the Great American Conference Player of the Week, it was announced Monday from the conference office.

Tramble, a Shawnee High School product, lit up the scoreboard in both games for the Lady Bulldogs last week.

In their 97-54 blowout win over Arkansas Monticello, she posted her first double-double of the season by scoring 20 points and picking up a career best 10 assists. Two days later in an 85-72 win over Southern Arkansas, Tramble followed up with a 32-point scoring performance on an efficient 50% (13-of-26) shooting.

Those 32 points were the second time she has scored more than 30 points in a game, with the other coming back on February 13, 2021, against Oklahoma Baptist when she notched 33.

This is the second GAC Player of the Week honor Tramble has earned this season and the sixth of her career. Teammate Karly Gore has also picked up one such honor this season. SWOSU leads the conference in women’s player of the week awards this season.

The Lady Bulldogs will return to action this week in Weatherford against Ouachita Baptist Thursday and Henderson State Saturday. They will look to extend their current 11-game winning streak in the process.