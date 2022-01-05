Asher girls fall to Varnum, 74-57

ASHER – Asher's Kat Dixson fired in 23 points, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Indians dropped a 74-57 decision to Varnum Tuesday night.

Savannah King led the Lady Whippets with 18 points, Mindy Wildcat followed with 17 and Gabby Cleveland had 14.

Dixson was joined in double figures for Asher by Ryleigh Reeser with 11. Kayla Easter-Rogers chipped in nine points in a losing cause and Payton Leba tacked on eight.

Varnum doubled up the Lady Indians 24-12 in the first quarter and had a 40-24 lead at halftime. It was 63-38 in favor of the Lady Whippets through three quarters.