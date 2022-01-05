Chandler girls drill Meeker

CHANDLER – Leah Brannon poured in 22 points, all in the first half and 17 in the first quarter, as the Chandler Lady Lions blitzed the Meeker Lady Bulldogs 64-23 Tuesday night in 66 Conference play.

Tatum Green added 12 points for Chandler (4-4) as she tallied four each in the first three quarters.

Keelie Treat followed with six points, including one 3-point basket, and Carson Jackson chipped in five points as she had one trey as well. Cassie Wright and Mia Callegan ended up with four points apiece for the winners.

Breanna Pearcy paced Meeker with 11 points.

The Lady Lions led 30-6 after one quarter, 45-12 at halftime and 58-19 through three quarters.