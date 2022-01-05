Prague boys edge Seminole in overtime; Lady Chieftains win

PRAGUE – The Class 3A sixth-ranked Prague Red Devils, behind the scoring of Blestin Miller and Peyton Ezell in overtime, escaped with a 57-54 triumph over the Seminole Chieftains Tuesday night.

Miller was 5-of-6 from the foul line with a field goal and Ezell knocked down all four of his charity tosses as Prague remained unbeaten on the season at 7-0.

Miller topped the Red Devil scoring with 17 points. Nate Lester scored all 11 of his points, including one trey, in the fourth quarter to help force overtime. Ezell ended up with nine points.

Trip Davis, with one 3-point basket, and Cameron Hightower tallied eight points each.

Seminole (4-5) received 16 points from Miguel Conley. Vcake Wassana followed with 12 points, Lantz Fixico added 10 and Braxton Street ended up with nine. Conley and Lantz Fixico each popped in one trey.

Conley tallied four points in overtime for the Chieftains while Joe Fixico and Lantz Fixico tacked on two apiece.

Prague was 17-of-25 from the foul line while Seminole had a 13-of-22 effort.

The Red Devils held a 9-6 edge after one quarter. But the Chieftains, behind a 17-10 second period, secured a 23-19 halftime advantage. Seminole held a 34-33 edge, heading into the fourth quarter. It was 46-all, going into overtime.

Seminole 40, Prague 36 (Girls)

The Lady Chieftains outscored the Lady Red Devils by a 19-9 count in the fourth quarter in rallying for the win.

Alexa Rideaux scored seven of her team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter and Kaylyn Cotner netted six of her 11 points in the final period for Seminole.

Rideaux nailed three treys and Annira Sewell had one in finishing with five points. Sewell and Kennedy Coker each hit a critical 3-pointer in the fourth. Coker ended up with four points.

Payton Camren poured in a game-high 22 points, including three treys, to pace Prague. She had 19 of those in the second half, including 12 (and two 3-pointers) in the third period.

Demi Manning chipped in eight points (four each in the first and third quarters) and Mattie Rich wrapped up the Lady Red Devil scoring with six points, four of which occurred in the second quarter.

Seminole led 9-4 after one quarter, but Prague went on a 9-3 run in the second in taking a 13-12 edge at the break. The Lady Red Devils then outscored the Lady Chieftains 16-9 in the third in taking a 29-21 advantage into the fourth.