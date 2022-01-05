Shawnee High School basketball roundup: Lady Wolves crush Guthrie as Wolves fall

Defense, rebounding and nearly 50% shooting led up to only critical thing for the Shawnee Lady Wolves Tuesday night – a victory.

Shawnee executed in all of those areas and rolled to a 47-22 rout of the Guthrie Lady Bluejays at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The Lady Wolves created eight steals, had a commanding 31-18 rebounding advantage and shot 48.7% from the floor in knocking off Guthrie for the second straight game. The Lady Wolves edged the Lady Bluejays 37-35 for third place in the Choctaw Tournament last Thursday.

This time, Shawnee didn't need a buzzer-beating shot from Amaya Martinez to earn the win.

The 4-7 Lady Wolves, who took a 21-19 lead into the halftime locker room thanks to a 35-footer off the glass at the horn by Ansley Orrell, harassed Guthrie into 11 second-half turnovers while limiting them to just three points after intermission (two in the third and one in the fourth).

More:Chandler girls drill Meeker

“I'm really proud of these girls. It was our most complete game as a team this year,” said Shawnee head coach Wendi Wells.

Orrell led Shawnee with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, as she also grabbed seven rebounds and registered a steal.

Martinez recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds as she also blocked four shots and had a steal. She was 3-of-5 from the field and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe.

“Amaya has been an animal. She keeps going at people and keeps fighting,” Wells said. “She has stepped up her inside game which has been big for us.”

Starters Tristyn Napier and Tylyn Thurman chipped in five points apiece while the other starters Anneca Anderson had two to go with her four boards and four assists.

But perhaps another key factor for the Lady Wolves was bench play. The reserves combined for a 7-of-7 shooting effort in gathering 14 points. Alexis McCool finished with six points on 3-of-3 shooting while Jocelyn Williams was 2-of-2 in finishing with four points. Williams also had three steals and a pair of assists. Allyson McAlister and Aubree Davis also contributed a bucket apiece.

“Our reserves came in and played their roles and took shots that they were comfortable with,” said Wells. “Everybody played under control. I thought we were working together more, bringing the ball up the floor against their pressure. We made passes and quit trying to dribble through it.”

Shawnee, which led 9-5 after one quarter and had the 2-point edge at the break, outscored Guthrie 12-2 in the third and 14-1 in the fourth.

Guthrie 57, Shawnee 42 (Boys)

A miserable shooting night was too much for the Wolves to overcome.

Shawnee had just a 15-of-55 (27.3%) shooting night from the field and wasn't much better at the foul line at 11-of-23 (just 48%).

Meanwhile, the Bluejays hit at a 45% pace (20-of-44) from the floor and knocked down 12-of-19 free throws (63%).

Reserve TJ Kelly had a game-high 17 points for Guthrie while teammates and starter Jaylen Harper tallied 12.

More:Asher girls fall to Varnum, 74-57

“Defensively, they defended the crap out of us. They did a good job and were the more poised team,” said Shawnee boys' head coach Eric Litherland. “When we tied it at 15, they responded with a 10-0 run. Every time we made a play in an attempt to make a run, they responded.”

No Shawnee player reached double figures as starter TJ Bishop and reserve Daytain Patton led the way with nine points each. Jaylon Orange followed with eight points and Kayden Shaw ended up with seven, including a pair of dunks. Shaw also collected nine rebounds, six off the offensive glass, and blocked three shots.

The Wolves owned a 46-25 rebounding advantage as 23 of Shawnee's boards came on the offensive end.

“Our effort on the boards was there, but that was because we had too many missed shots and we just let our frustration dictate our effort,” Litherland said.

The Bluejays led 9-5 through one quarter and had a 30-19 lead at intermission as Shawnee was unable to get over the hump in the second half.