Tecumseh, North Rock Creek divide games

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Tuesday night at North Rock Creek, the Tecumseh-North Rock Creek rivalry continued to grow.

Tecumseh's Lady Savages registered a 61-49 decision over the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars. The NRC boys won their game in a close one, 53-47, against the Savages.

Junior Kenzli Warden scored 17 points and sophomore Serenity Jacoway followed with 12 to lead the Lady Savage scoring effort. Cadence Oliver and Schantel Evans finished with nine points each for the winners.

Sophomore Olivia McRay was the high scorer for North Rock Creek with 13. Sarah Campbell was next with nine, Lydia VanAntwerp tallied eight and Morgan Campbell chipped in seven.

The Lady Cougars came out swinging and never let up. Junior Olivia Stacy was the first to put two points on the board and quickly followed up with another 2-pointer. Freshman Sarah Campbell finished out the first quarter for the Lady Cougars with a 2-pointer of her own.

On the Lady Savages' side, four different players scored in the first quarter, sophomores Jayden Wilson (2), Jacoway (7), Reagan Berry (2) and junior Warden (4).

The Lady Savages led the Lady Cougars 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter came and the Lady Cougars kept fighting back but it still wasn’t enough to hold off the Lady Savages.

Sarah Campbell and McRay each dropped five for the Lady Cougars. VanAntwerp, a sophomore, put up another four of her own, bringing the Lady Cougars to 20 going into the half.

Oliver led the Lady Savages in scoring in the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. Berry followed up with three points and Warden dropping another two.

The Lady Savages led at halftime 27-20.

In the second half, more grit came from the Lady Cougars than the first.

“Tonight the girls showed a lot of grit and toughness which gives us something to build on,” said NRC girls' head coach Charity Kilinc.

VanAntwerp was the scoring leader and put up four points of her own in the third, while freshman Morgan Campbell dropped three. McRay and senior Macy Buoy scored two apiece.

The Lady Savages didn’t let up as Warden led the Lady Savages in scoring in the third with seven points, with Wilson, Oliver and the senior Evans all scoring 2-pointers. Junior Sadie Boatman finished off the third quarter by sinking a free throw.

The Lady Savages led 41-31 entering the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Lady Cougars finished strong scoring 18 points.

McRay again led the Lady Cougars in scoring, putting up a pair of 3-pointers. Haney dropped five points, while Morgan Campbell put up four points, Sarah Campbell scored two points and sophomore Hailey Hacker hit a free throw.

Tecumseh, however, put the game out of reach scoring 20 in the fourth.

Evans led the Lady Savages in scoring in the fourth, putting up seven points of her own, while four other players made up the last 13 points. Jacoway added another five, Warden dropped another four, sophomore Samantha Schweighardt put up three and Oliver sank a free throw.

North Rock Creek 53, Tecumseh 47 (Boys)

Junior Jordan Coody tossed in a game-high 17 points, Diego Garcia finished with 12 and Noah McMullan tallied 10 for the victorious Cougars.

McMullan drained two treys in the game and Coody had one.

Brady Overstreet paced the Savages with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Senior Ben Corley followed with 10 points. Sophomore Jase Edwards and senior Brennon Carter ended up with eight. Edwards drained two 3-pointers.

The boys from Tecumseh came out ready to play as they started the game on a 7-0 run. Overstreet led the charge scoring five in the first. Senior Brennon Carter capped off the run with a 2-pointer of his own.

Then came the Cougars, who responded with a 10-0 run of their own. Coody started out the game by dropping five in the first, followed by McMullan who added a 3-pointer and Jace McRay who added a 2-pointer of his own.

The Cougars led 10-7 going into the second quarter.

The Savages kept things close in the second with Overstreet and Carter both dropping a pair of 2-pointers, with senior Jay Mitchell and Edwards sinking a pair of free throws. Rounding out the second quarter for the Savages was Corley who put up two of his own.

Coody led the charge for the Cougars with a pair of 2-pointers. Then Diego Garcia, McMullan, McRay, and Keaton Brinton all scored 2-pointers in the second.

Going into halftime, the Cougars led 22-21.

In the third quarter, Corley led the way for the Savages with three 2-pointers. Edwards followed with a pair of 3s of his own. Overstreet and senior Daveon Mays each scored a 2-pointer.

For the Cougars Garcia, McMullan, and Coody all contributed four points apiece, while McRay sank a 3-pointer and Rayne Jones put up another two points.

The Cougars took a 39-37 edge, going into the final quarter.

Tecumseh didn’t give up. The Savages fought to the end. Overstreet, Mays, Corley and Carter all sank 2-pointers of their own, while sophomore Marquan Krush dropped two free throws through the net.

That just wasn’t enough to hold off the Cougars. Garcia led the scoring with three 2-pointers of his own in the fourth, followed by Jones who put up a pair of 2-pointers and Coody who sank a pair of free throws and a 2-pointer of his own.

Tecumseh and North Rock Creek will be in tournament action, beginning Thursday. The Tecumseh teams travel to Noble for a three-game in three-day set and NRC will do the same at Konawa.