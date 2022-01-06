Shawnee swim squads dominate home meet

Shawnee High School's swim teams took first place in 20 of 22 events as the Lady Wolves and Wolves hosted a four-team meet Tuesday at the Shawnee Family YMCA pool.

The Shawnee girls won all 11 of their events while the SHS boys captured the top prize in nine of 11 events.

Competing with the Lady Wolves and Wolves were Carl Albert, Midwest City and Byng.

Girls

Juniors Piper McNeil and Natalie Selman, along with sophomore Clara Timmons, each won two events while freshmen Gracyn Simpson and Ashley McDonald took one apiece.

McNeil clocked in at 54.04 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle and 59.19 in the 100 backstroke for her two titles.

Selman topped the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:07.81 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.40.

Timmons won the 100 butterfly in 1:11.56 and 500 freestyle in 6:12.48.

Simpson took the 50 freestyle in 26.76 and finished second in the 100 freestyle in 58.50.

McDonald won the 200 individual medley in 2:28.66 and settled for third in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.42.

Junior McKayla Tinkle and sophomore Emma Oller each had two second-place finishes for the Lady Wolves.

Tinkle was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:46.45) and 100 butterfly (1:13.07) while Oller ended up second in the 200 freestyle (2:20.69) and 500 freestyle (6:13.34).

The Lady Wolves also captured all three relays.

In the 200 medley relay, the team of McNeil, Selman, Simpson and McDonald posted a time of 1:59.30.

McDonald, Timmons, Oller and Tinkle won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.69.

In the 400 freestyle relay, the combination of McNeil, Tinkle, Selman and Simpson clocked in at 4:02.81 for top honors.

Shawnee posted a team score of 381, followed by Carl Albert with a 364, Byng with a 29 and Midwest City with a 28.

Boys

Shawnee juniors Thurman Lee and Ethan Oller each captured first in two events as the Shawnee boys took first with a team score of 398.

Carl Albert was second at 364, followed by Midwest City at 58 and Byng at 55.

Lee won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.09 and the 100 freestyle in 52.88 seconds.

Oller took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:08.90 and the 100 butterfly in 56.84.

Shawnee junior Vincent Tash topped the field in the 50 freestyle in 23.34 seconds and was second in the 100 freestyle in 55.41.

Senior Bryce Holter won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.51 and was runner-up in the 200 freestyle in 2:07.54 for the Wolves.

Shawnee sophomore Tradyn Rakestraw took first place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:33.28.

Wolves' senior Aden Cervantes registered two second-place efforts in the 200 individual medley (2:25.43) and 100 butterfly (1:01.57). Junior Maddox Smith, also of Shawnee, was second in the 100 breaststroke.

In the three relays, the Wolves finished first in two and second in the other.

Shawnee's 200 medley relay of Holter, Smith, Oller and Lee posted a time of 1:51.37 for first place as did the 400 freestyle relay of Oller, Tash, Holter and Lee in 4:02.81.

The Wolves' 200 freestyle relay of Smith, Jackson Hair, Rakestraw and Cervantes finished second in 1:53.97.