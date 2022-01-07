Ardmore trips up Shawnee in opening round

ADA – A dismal start doomed the Shawnee Wolves Thursday as they fell to the Ardmore Tigers 68-54 in the first round of Ada High School's East Central Oklahoma Classic.

Shawnee, 3-6 on the season, trailed 19-11 at the end of the first quarter after hitting just 5-of-14 field-goal tries and committing five turnovers. The Wolves followed that up with a slightly better 4-of-10 effort from the floor in the second quarter, but had seven more turnovers.

Ardmore had a 37-22 advantage at the break and had a lead as big as 20, but saw Shawnee make a nifty comeback in the fourth quarter, only to see the Tigers close the game with a 17-7 run in the final 4:43.

The Wolves cut the deficit to 51-45 with 5:13 to go when Tanner Morris corralled a rebound and made a long pass to Kayden Shaw for a slam dunk. Shawnee even got as close as 51-47 on a driving layup by T.J. Bishop, but Ardmore managed to pull away after that.

DD Coleman fired in 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace the Tigers. Teammate Jordyne Brown followed with 17 points and three steals and Dion Brown tacked on nine points, eight boards and a pair of steals for the winners.

Ardmore had six less turnovers than the Wolves (17-11). The Tigers also held a 35-34 edge on the boards, but kept some possessions alive while totaling 13 offensive rebounds. Shawnee had only seven offensive boards in the contest.

Three Wolves reached double figures in a losing effort.

Senior Jaylon Orange led the way with 14 points as he was 4-of-5 from the foul line. He also grabbed four rebounds, handed out a pair of assists and had one steal.

Bishop, a junior, was next with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and a steal. The senior Morris ended up with 11 points, six boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Shaw, also a senior, tallied seven points and yanked down 11 rebounds to go with a blocked shot and a steal for Shawnee. Freshman teammate Daytain Patton also contributed seven points to go with a pair of rebounds and two assists. Jordan Rodriguez had the only other bucket in a reserve role for the Wolves.

Ardmore was 16-of-22 from the charity stripe while Shawnee was 12-of-18.

The Wolves shot 41.7% from the floor for the game while the Tigers hit at a 38.6% pace. However, the Tigers nailed 50% of their attempts in the opening quarter and were 45% by halftime.