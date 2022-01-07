Bethel boys, girls nab first-round wins

STROUD – John Gordon tossed in 17 points and Bray Bussell added 12 Thursday as the Bethel Wildcats knocked off the Seminole Chieftains 52-41 in the first round of the Stroud Route 66 Tournament.

Bethel, 6-2 and ranked 16th in Class 3A, managed to knock down 16-of-21 free throws in the contest which helped contribute to the victory.

“We did not shoot the ball as we normally do, but we still found a way to get to the free-throw line,” said Bethel head coach Jeremy Stewart. “Our guys really gave great effort defensively all night.”

Bronc Robbins tacked on eight points for the Wildcats while Jace Stewart and Xavier Meier rounded out the winners' scoring with five apiece.

Bethel set the tone with a 14-6 first quarter before holding a 27-18 lead at the break and a 40-29 advantage through three quarters.

Joe Fixico led Seminole with nine points while Miguel Conley and Braxton Street contributed seven apiece.

Bethel 86, Tulsa Bishop Kelley JV 29 (Girls)

Parker Stevenson poured in 30 points and Josie Megehee finished with 25 as the unbeaten Lady Wildcats rolled to the easy first-round win.

Josie Megehee drained four 3-point shots while Stevenson had two.

Bethel, 8-0 and ranked fourth, raced out to a 35-5 advantage and never looked back. It was 51-7 at halftime and 71-21 after three quarters.

Hannah Davidson tossed in eight points for the winners. Baylee Tapley and Annie Compton followed with six points each and Lilly Megehee ended up with five, including one trey.

Stevenson did all of her scoring in just three quarters as she tallied 11 in the first quarter and 10 in the second. Megehee tallied 20 in the first quarter alone.