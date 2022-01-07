Dale boys drill Talihina in opening round

KINGSTON – Dayton Forsythe fired in 19 points as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates trounced Talihina 82-32 Thursday in the opening round of the Kingston Tournament.

Forsythe was joined in double figures by Deken Jones with 14 and Ethan Douglas with 12. Forsythe and Douglas each drained two 3-point shots.

Levi Kelly and J.B. Lever each sank two treys as well as the pair of finished with eight points. Jett Higdon followed with seven points and Maddox Caldwell nailed the team's other 3-pointer on his way to five total points.

Dale (10-1) blitzed Talihina with a 26-6 first quarter and cruised on to a 39-12 halftime cushion. It was 62-18 through three periods.