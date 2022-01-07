North Rock Creek boys rout Holdenville in first round

KONAWA — Noah McMullan sank four 3-point baskets and finished with 18 points Thursday as the North Rock Creek Cougars hammered Holdenville 53-32 in the first round of the Konawa Tournament.

All four of McMullan's treys came in the first half as NRC jumped out to a 17-3 lead after one quarter, led 31-15 at halftime and had a 42-19 advantage through three quarters.

Jordan Coody and Takota Bryce tallied eight points each for the Cougars. Coody hit a pair of treys while Bryce did all of his scoring in the fourth quarter.

Diego Garcia followed with six points and Jace McRay, with one trey, finished with five points.