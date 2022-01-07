Oklahoma Baptist men thump Harding, 83-62

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma Baptist men's basketball team didn't allow an early 12-point first-half deficit affect their play as OBU erased their shortfall and never looked back.

The Bison dominated Harding 83-62 on Thursday night inside the Noble Complex.

The Bison won their third straight contest, courtesy of a season-high 11 3-pointers. OBU finished the evening with advantages in field-goal percentage, rebounds,and points in the paint.

The Oklahoma Baptist bench outscored the Bisons 34-16, as everyone got a piece of tonight's triumph, most notably Jaquan Simms.

The senior finished with 20 points, knocking down five triples to tie his season-high from behind the arc. He shot 7-of-15 (46%) from the floor and shot 50% from downtown. Burke Putnam collected 18 points. He was four assists shy of a triple-double, bringing down 10 boards with six assists.

Jordan Thompson and Brantly Thompson rounded out the Bison's double-digit scorers, earning 14 and 11 points. The two combined for five triples, including three from Brantly Thompson, while Jordan Thompson collected three steals.

Nigel Wilcox didn't have to score a lot of points to have an impact in tonight's win, as he pulled down seven rebounds, blocked four shots and tallied three assists. Harrison Stoddart returned to the starting lineup after not playing since the season's first game. Stoddart finished with four points, four boards and two steals in his 22 minutes of action.

Harding came out on fire, putting the Bison in a 17-5 hole early in the first half. Oklahoma Baptist refocused and mounted a 17-7 comeback to take a 22-21 lead at the 9:08 mark. Still, HU refused to go away, exchanging baskets with the home team until a Jack Pruitt layup off a Harding turnover sent OBU into halftime with a 35-32 advantage.

Oklahoma Baptist carried its momentum into the second to lead by as much as 25, putting a stamp on the victory. The Bison shot 45% in the concluding half and forced nine Harding turnovers.

Taylor Currie was HU's high-point man, totaling 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Guard Sam Henderson added 10 while Stetson Smithson finished with nine.