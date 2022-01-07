Poor free-throw shooting dooms Chandler girls

RIPLEY – The Chandler Lady Lions converted just 10-of-29 foul shots and dropped a disappointing 48-45 decision to Kellyville Thursday in the opening round of the Ripley Tournament.

Chandler, 4-5 on the season, had a 33-30 edge going into the fourth quarter, but was outscored 18-12 by Kellyville the rest of the way.

Leah Brannon led the Lady Lions with 11 points and Mia Callegan chipped in 10. Leah Brannon and Callegan each scored eight of their points in the second half.

Jaelynn Robertson tossed in eight points, including one trey, for Chandler. Carson Jackson followed with six points and Tatum German tacked on five in a losing cause.