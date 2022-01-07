Prague squads roll in tournament openers

RIPLEY – The Prague Lady Red Devils opened up a 19-9 halftime lead and coasted to a 33-25 triumph over Woodland Thursday in the first round of the Ripley Tournament.

Payton Camren nailed two treys and finished with 10 points to pace Prague (3-5) while teammate Maggie Smith tallied nine.

Camren scored seven of her points in the second quarter and made it to 10 total points with a 3-point basket in the third.

Mattie Rich and Kailey Rich also canned a trey apiece as Mattie ended up with five points while Kailey had the three.

It was 7-2 in favor of the Lady Red Devils after one period and Prague outscored Woodland 12-7 in the second in establishing the 10-point advantage at the break. It was 24-16 at the conclusion of the third in favor of the Lady Red Devils.

Prague 64, Yale (Boys)

Blestin Miller fired in 18 points, Trip Davis supplied 14 and Nate Lester had 10 as the Class 3A sixth-ranked Red Devils rolled to the opening-round victory.

Miller drained four 3-point shots in the game and Lester nailed two long-range jumpers.

Davis scored 10 of his points in the second half, including eight in the third quarter.

Eli Bias contributed eight points to the Prague attack and Peyton Ezell followed with five.

The Red Devils (8-0) were 11-of-15 from the foul line and finished the game with seven 3-point conversions.

PJ Reece led Yale with a game-high 23 points. Calvin Evans followed with 10 points and Colton Mueggenborg tallied nine.

Yale hit nine treys in the contest, but was only 2-of-7 from the foul line.