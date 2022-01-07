Seminole girls hold off Stroud, 50-46

STROUD – Kaylyn Cotner tallied 16 points as the Seminole Lady Chieftains held off the host Stroud Lady Tigers 50-46 Thursday in the first round of Stroud's Route 66 Tournament.

After a scoreless first quarter, Cotner scored eight of her points in the second before tossing in the other eight points over the final two periods.

Annira Sewell and Kennedy Coker added 12 points each for the Lady Chieftains as Coker knocked down a pair of 3-point shots. Alexa Rideaux followed with six points and Reese Street chipped in four to round out the Seminole scoring.

The Lady Chieftains (8-2) led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, 22-10 at halftime and 38-25 through three periods. Stroud outscored Seminole 21-12 in the fourth to make it close.