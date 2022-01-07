Tecumseh girls hammer Noble, 60-35

NOBLE – Serenity Jacoway nailed three 3-point shots and finished with 17 points as the Tecumseh Lady Savages routed the host Noble Lady Bears Thursday in the Noble Tournament.

Joining Jacoway in double figures was teammate Kenzli Warden with 12 as she knocked down one trey.

Providing a big lift to the Tecumseh offense was Sami Schweighardt with nine points, including one 3-point basket, and Schantel Evans with eight points. Cadence Oliver also hit one trey on her way to five points.

The Lady Savages raced out to a 15-6 advantage through one quarter and then went on an 18-8 run through the second in building a 33-14 halftime cushion. It was 47-29 in favor of Tecumseh after three quarters.