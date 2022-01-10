Bethel boys settle for fourth place in Stroud Tourney

STROUD – Over half of Crossings Christian's buckets went for three points as the Knights outlasted the Bethel Wildcats 44-42 for third place Saturday in the Stroud Route 66 Tournament.

Cal Furnish sank three 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 20 points to spark CCS. The Knights had eight treys on their 15 made field goals.

Two Bethel starters – John Gordon and Bronc Robbins – tallied 10 points apiece to lead the way in a losing effort.

Gordon, who was named to the all-tournament team, was 5-of-10 from the floor, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out three assists and recorded two steals. Robbins was 5-of-9 with a baseline drive and slam dunk to go with two boards and a pair of assists.

R.J. Morris added eight points off the bench and DJ Whitten tacked on a pair of treys in finishing with six points, three steals and one assist for the Wildcats.

Gordon's steal and layup with 27.3 seconds to go, pulled Bethel within two. The Wildcats had a chance for a tie or lead, but committed two turnovers in the final 20 seconds.

Oklahoma Christian School 63, Bethel 52 (Boys Semifinals Friday)

Henry Creed poured in 23 points and Luke Gray had 22 as the Class 3A top-ranked Saints knocked off the Wildcats by 11 in the semifinals.

Creed and JonJon McKee each drilled four 3-point shots as McKee ended up with 12 points.

Three Bethel players – Gordon, Jace Stewart and Bray Bussell – reached double figures. Gordon led the way with 13 points, Stewart followed with 11 and Bussell chipped in 10.

Whitten was next on the scoring list with eight and Robbins ended up with six.

OCS led 19-17 through one quarter, 31-25 at halftime and 47-39 after three periods.