Bethel girls suffer first loss in Stroud Tourney finals

STROUD – Five Luther starters reached double figures as the Lady Lions handed the Bethel Lady Wildcats their first loss of the season, 68-44, Saturday in the championship game of the Stroud Route 66 Conference Tournament.

Bethel, ranked fourth in Class 3A, played the entire second half without star Parker Stevenson, who was injured at the conclusion of the first half after a long-range step-back shot at the buzzer. She had no concussion, but suffered a hyperextension of the neck after falling into the Luther bench area. She was doing fine after reports on Sunday.

Savanna Nunley's 15 points sparked 3A 10th-ranked Luther. Addison Harris followed with 12 points, Haylyn Browning added 11 and Harlee Jones and Darcy Roy tacked on 10 apiece.

Freshman Baylee Tapley, off the bench, tossed in a game-high 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats. Tapley also drained a pair of 3-point shots.

Josie Megehee finished with nine points, including one trey, and Stevenson ended up with seven points and four assists. Hannah Davidson had five points and five boards.

Luther led 11-7 after one quarter and outscored Bethel 19-14 in the second in building a 30-21 halftime advantage. The Lady Lions had a 47-31 lead going into the fourth.

The Lady Wildcats were plagued by 22 turnovers, 14 of which came after halftime (11 in the third period).

Bethel 72, Mannford 45 (Girls Semifinals Friday)

Stevenson and Josie Megehee combined for 52 of the Lady Wildcats' 72 points in securing the semifinal triumph.

Stevenson knocked down five 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 32 points while Megehee sank two treys on the way to 20 total points.

Stevenson tallied 12 points in the opening quarter, 11 in the second and nine in the third. Megehee did all of her scoring damage in the first and third periods as she tallied 10 in each. Both of her treys came in the third quarter.

Bethel also connected on 11-of-18 free shots while Mannford was only 8-of-17.

The Lady Wildcats raced out to a 22-8 cushion after one quarter, led 36-16 at halftime and had a 63-27 advantage after three periods.