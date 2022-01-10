Dale girls capture Kingston Tournament title

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KINGSTON – The Class 2A fourth-ranked Dale Lady Pirates, sparked by a 24-9 third quarter spurt, rolled to a 63-46 triumph over the Latta Lady Panthers Saturday in the championship game of the Kingston Tournament.

Brook Rutland fired in 28 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, to ignite the Lady Pirate attack.

Faith Wright, on the strength of five treys, finished with 17 points while Mackenzie Gill, with three 3-point makes, ended up with 16 points.

Latta received five treys and 17 points from Jaylee Willis and 13 points from Taryn Batterton.

The Lady Panthers led 19-16 after one quarter, but Dale snatched a 28-27 halftime edge.

It was 52-36 in favor of the Lady Pirates through three quarters.

Dale 57, Silo 39 (Girls Semifinals Friday)

Class 2A fourth-ranked Dale received a 23-point outing from Gill to propel a 57-39 win over seventh-ranked Silo in the semifinals of the Kingston Tournament Friday night.

Dale led 16-9 after one quarter as Gill scored 12. She added five points in the second quarter, two in the third and four in fourth as Dale went to 9-3.

Faith Wright added 14 points, all coming in the second half, including two treys.

Brook Rutland, who had seven points, and Makenzy Herman, with five points, added a trey apiece.

Silo posted just three 3-point field goals on the night.

Dale, up 28-24 at the half, extended its lead to 42-30 after three quarters, and outscored Silo 15-9 down the stretch.

Dale 57, Atoka 28 (Girls First Round Thursday)

Dale had 10 players in the scoring column, led by Gill with 12 (one trey) and Brook Rutland with 10.

Wright’s nine points came on three treys. Addie Bell and Gracee Waller finished with six points each while Herman had five. Justyce Shirey also had a trey for the winners.

Heading Atoka offensively were Kylie Ritchie and Abbie Adams with seven points.

Dale, which never trailed, led 25-7 after one quarter, 35-13 at the half and 48-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Dale was 4 of 6 from the line.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.