Forsythe's 34 points fuel Dale to tournament crown
KINGSTON – Dayton Forsythe poured in 34 points as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates upended Kingston 54-43 Saturday night in the championship game of the Kingston Tournament.
Forsythe, who was selected as the Tournament Most Valuable Player, knocked down 10 field goals and was 14-of-15 from the free-throw line. He scored 21 points in the second half, including 16 in the fourth quarter in which he was 10-of-10 from the foul line.
Dale teammates Levi Kelly and Deken Jones were also named to the All-Tournament Team. Kelly finished with eight points, including two treys in the second quarter. Jones followed with seven points.
More:Dale boys drill Talihina in opening round
The Pirates ended the game 16-of-22 from the charity stripe.
Kingston nailed eight 3-pointers in the game and was 3-of-4 from the foul line.
Dale trailed 11-7 after one quarter, but outscored the hosts 19-10 in the second while building a 26-21 halftime lead.
The Pirates held a 36-33 edge, going into the fourth before Dale closed the game with an 18-10 run.
Dale 64, Broken Bow 38 (Boys Semifinals Friday)
The Pirates of Dale outscored Broken Bow in all four quarters Friday night while reaping a 64-38 victory in semifinal action of the Kingston Tournament.
Dale, which went to 11-1, enjoyed a 32-16 halftime cushion and was up 50-27 after three quarters.
Jones exploited Broken Bow for a game-high 22 points, followed by Dayton Forsythe with 19 and Levi Kelly with 16.
Kelly rang up four field goals from 3-point range. Jett Higdon, Jones and Forsythe had one 3-pointer.
Dale hit 7-of-10 free throws with Forsythe going 6 of 9.
“We got off to a good start with really good defense early. That allowed us to keep control of the game in the first half,” said Dale coach Jeff Edmonson.
Note:Writer Fred Fehr contributed to this report.