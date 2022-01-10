Forsythe's 34 points fuel Dale to tournament crown

KINGSTON – Dayton Forsythe poured in 34 points as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates upended Kingston 54-43 Saturday night in the championship game of the Kingston Tournament.

Forsythe, who was selected as the Tournament Most Valuable Player, knocked down 10 field goals and was 14-of-15 from the free-throw line. He scored 21 points in the second half, including 16 in the fourth quarter in which he was 10-of-10 from the foul line.

Dale teammates Levi Kelly and Deken Jones were also named to the All-Tournament Team. Kelly finished with eight points, including two treys in the second quarter. Jones followed with seven points.

The Pirates ended the game 16-of-22 from the charity stripe.

Kingston nailed eight 3-pointers in the game and was 3-of-4 from the foul line.

Dale trailed 11-7 after one quarter, but outscored the hosts 19-10 in the second while building a 26-21 halftime lead.

The Pirates held a 36-33 edge, going into the fourth before Dale closed the game with an 18-10 run.

Dale 64, Broken Bow 38 (Boys Semifinals Friday)

The Pirates of Dale outscored Broken Bow in all four quarters Friday night while reaping a 64-38 victory in semifinal action of the Kingston Tournament.

Dale, which went to 11-1, enjoyed a 32-16 halftime cushion and was up 50-27 after three quarters.

Jones exploited Broken Bow for a game-high 22 points, followed by Dayton Forsythe with 19 and Levi Kelly with 16.

Kelly rang up four field goals from 3-point range. Jett Higdon, Jones and Forsythe had one 3-pointer.

Dale hit 7-of-10 free throws with Forsythe going 6 of 9.

“We got off to a good start with really good defense early. That allowed us to keep control of the game in the first half,” said Dale coach Jeff Edmonson.

Note:Writer Fred Fehr contributed to this report.