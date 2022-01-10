Liberty Academy girls cruise to easy win; Eagles fall in boys' game

Paris Rimer fired in 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double Friday night as the host Liberty Academy Lady Eagles ripped the Stillwater Spartans' homeschool squad 49-7.

Rimer also recorded five steals and blocked two shots as she was 10-of-17 from the floor and drained both of her free throws.

Sarah Armstrong also reached double figures for Liberty Academy with 10 to go with four boards and three assists.

Britlyn Leader added six points and seven steals for the Lady Eagles and teammate Kaley Jo Fletcher finished with four points to go with eight assists and a pair of steals.

Liberty Academy also compiled 22 steals in the game and had 13 assists on its 22 made baskets.

The Stillwater squad committed 28 turnovers to the Lady Eagles' 13.

Stillwater Spartans 64, Liberty Academy 19 (Boys)

Mikelle Bashkimi and Vincent Nguyen were the high scorers for the Eagles with six apiece as Bashkimi had the team's only two 3-pointers.

Bashkimi also collected three steals and grabbed five rebounds.

Starter Coy Lloyd poured in 24 points and reserve Cale Swaim tallied 22 to pace the Spartans. Grady Franklin also reached double figures for the Stillwater team with 13.

Nate Gibson and Isaac Cooper were the high rebounders for Liberty Academy with seven each.

Conner Lettkeman led the Spartans on the boards with nine and Lloyd followed with seven.