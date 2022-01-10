North Rock Creek finish second in Konawa Tourney

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KONAWA – The North Rock Creek boys' basketball squad dropped a 62-38 decision to Destiny Christian Saturday in the championship game of the Konawa Tournament.

No other information was available.

North Rock Creek 62, Washington 60 (Boys Semifinals Friday)

With three players in double figures, North Rock Creek’s boys eked out a 62-60 victory over Washington Friday night in a semifinal matchup of the Konawa Tournament.

A Washington player was fouled on a 3-point attempt at the final buzzer but connected on just 1-of-3 charity attempts.

Senior Diego Garcia and junior Jordan Coody shared Cougar scoring honors with 15 each with each knocking down a 3-point field goal. Coody also canned 6-of-7 free throws as NRC went 14 of 17 in that department.

Sophomore Devon Haney, who recorded three of NRC’s eight 3-pointers, earned 13 points. Noah McMullan also hit a trey while collecting nine points. Rayne Jones added two treys and garnered eight points.

After the first quarter ended in a tie at 15, the Cougars outscored Washington 20-5 in the second quarter for a 35-20 halftime lead. Washington rebounded for a 22-12 edge in the third quarter to pull within 47-42 and the game was tight thereafter.