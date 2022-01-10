North Rock Creek girls earn consolation title
The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars fashioned nine 3-point field goals Saturday in earning the consolation championship of the Konawa Tournament with a 63-42 decision over Riverside.
Katlyn Masquas, with a game-high 20 points, and Olivia McRay, with 14, connected for three 3-point field goals each.
Jayden Haney drilled two treys and had 10 points. Macy Buoy also had a long-range connection.
Haley Hacker canned 4-of-4 free throws.
NRC led just 33-28 at the half but outscored Riverside 13-2 in the third quarter.
The nine 3-pointers marked a season high for NRC.
The Lady Cougars, 4-7, will play host to Little Axe Tuesday night.
North Rock Creek 60, Konawa 40 (Friday)
North Rock Creek bolted out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter on the way to the triumph.
Lydia VanAntwerp posted a game-high 14 points. Ten of those points came as NRC opened up a 31-19 halftime edge.
McRay totaled 11 points, seven coming in the first half. NRC enjoyed a 46-28 lead after three quarters.
Masquas finished with nine points, including a 3-pointer. Also claiming a trey were Sarah Campbell, Molly Campbell, Haney and McCray.
Topping Konawa’s scoring were Jaylyn Isaacs and Kristen Johnson each with 10.