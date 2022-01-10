North Rock Creek girls earn consolation title

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars fashioned nine 3-point field goals Saturday in earning the consolation championship of the Konawa Tournament with a 63-42 decision over Riverside.

Katlyn Masquas, with a game-high 20 points, and Olivia McRay, with 14, connected for three 3-point field goals each.

Jayden Haney drilled two treys and had 10 points. Macy Buoy also had a long-range connection.

Haley Hacker canned 4-of-4 free throws.

NRC led just 33-28 at the half but outscored Riverside 13-2 in the third quarter.

The nine 3-pointers marked a season high for NRC.

The Lady Cougars, 4-7, will play host to Little Axe Tuesday night.

North Rock Creek 60, Konawa 40 (Friday)

North Rock Creek bolted out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter on the way to the triumph.

Lydia VanAntwerp posted a game-high 14 points. Ten of those points came as NRC opened up a 31-19 halftime edge.

McRay totaled 11 points, seven coming in the first half. NRC enjoyed a 46-28 lead after three quarters.

Masquas finished with nine points, including a 3-pointer. Also claiming a trey were Sarah Campbell, Molly Campbell, Haney and McCray.

Topping Konawa’s scoring were Jaylyn Isaacs and Kristen Johnson each with 10.