Prague boys edged by Kiefer in tournament finals

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RIPLEY – The Prague Red Devils rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit but came up short in dropping a 53-51 decision to Kiefer Saturday in the championship game of the Ripley Tournament.

Class 3A sixth-ranked Prague trailed 33-21 at halftime but went on a 14-4 run through the third quarter to slice the Kiefer lead to 37-35, heading into the fourth. Each team tallied 16 in the final frame as Kiefer held on.

Trip Davis paced the Red Devils with 23 points as he knocked down a pair of treys. Davis was 9-of-12 from the foul line in the fourth as he tallied 12 in that period alone.

Nate Lester, who also hit a pair of 3-pointers, ended up with 10 points as he scored eight of those in the second half. Blestin Miller followed with nine points, Peyton Ezell had five and Trevor McGinnis tossed in four in rounding out the Prague scoring.

It was the first loss of the season for the Red Devils, who fell to 9-1.

Prague 55, Kellyville 26 (Boys Semifinals Friday)

After falling behind 13-6 after one quarter, Prague outscored Kellyville 55-26 thereafter to register a 61-39 semifinal victory Friday night at the Ripley Tournament.

The Red Devils of coach Nate Greer received a three-trey, 14-point performance from leading scorer Nate Lester.

Blestin Miller, with two 3-pointers, and Trip Davis both finished with 11 points and Trevor McGinnis added 10.

Although Prague was just 19 of 30 from the free-throw stripe, Davis and Miller both went 5 of 6.

Kellyville hit just 15-of-32 free throws.

Lester posted 11 points as Prague earned a 26-17 intermission edge.

Davis chalked up 10 second-half points, including eight in the third quarter, and Miller scored eight points after halftime.

Kenny Moseby was Kellyville’s top scorer with 12, including two treys.

Prague led 48-27 after three quarters.

Note: Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.